'Grease' Receives Backlash From Netizens; Twitterati Calls It 'sexist And Misogynistic'

The hit musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease was shown on Boxing Day on BBC1. Grease is the story of a boy who meets a girl with a few coming-of-age lines and stolen cars thrown in for good measure. Though the movie is a cult classic, with #metoo movement, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA rights and awareness, lots of viewers felt it no longer has a place in today’s TV schedule.

Grease has been receiving major backlash on Twitter. From calling the storyline sexist and rapey to asking authorities to ban it, netizens have been raging over the cult-classic. They also claimed that the film showed slut-shaming and a lack of diversity. One of the users wrote, “Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favourite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit r****". See what fans have to say about this classic musical.

Grease is on. It really has a terrible message doesn't it? — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) December 26, 2020

I always thought the storyline in ‘Grease’ was dodgy. The sweet girl had to tart herself up to be liked. However, I still enjoy it for what it is. Light entertainment. Don’t like it, don’t watch it. #cancelcultureiscancer #Grease #CancelCulture https://t.co/jVShRbQTG7 — Bindi Cole Chocka (@bindicolechocka) January 4, 2021

About Grease:

The movie shows the love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, two teenagers who couldn't be more different. Danny is a leader of the Grease gang at his high school, while Sandy is a new Australian student who joined the same high school. They meet during the summer vacations before the school year but do not know they would meet again as she was going back to Australia. When they meet again, the circumstances are changed. High school life and peer pressure pull them away from each other. However, their love manages to find a way as they fight past the reasons for keeping them apart, eventually becoming a couple. The various songs in the movie easily manage to keep the story going forward.

This high school romantic musical has been a successful film ever since its release in 1978. The cast of Grease movie includes John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in lead roles. According to boxofficemojo.com, in its first week of release, the movie grossed over $8.9 million in the U.S. It even broke records of the highest-grossing musicals at the time as it earned over $341 million. Grease is considered one of the best films of 1978 by the critics and getting placed as the world's seventh highest-grossing live-action musical. The movie has mostly received positive responses from its critics and audiences alike.

