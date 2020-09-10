Where Was The Hit Musical The Grease Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Grease is a 1978 romantic musical drama, that starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as the lead. It was a box office hit soon after its release and went on to become a classic, decades later. It tells the story of two teenage high schoolers who are opposites, fall for each other, struggle to be together through problems.

Where was Grease filmed?

According to imdb.com, filming of Grease was only done within the US. The exterior shots at the school i.e basketball, baseball and even their track records, were filmed at a high school in Venice. The first scene of the movie was shot at Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu.

The segment of the sleepover was filmed in East Hollywood, at a private residence. Due to budget reductions, one of the scenes was even shot in Hazard Park, Los Angeles. The iconic race scene was shot on the bridges over the Los Angeles River, just like many other Hollywood flicks. And finally, the last scene of the movie when the carnival took place, the filming was shot in John Marshall high school.

About Grease:

The movie shows the love story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, two teenagers who couldn't be more different. Danny is a leader of the Grease gang at his high school, while Sandy is a new Australian student who joined the same high school. They had met during the summer vacations before the school year but didn't know they would meet again as she was going back to Australia. When they met again, circumstances had changed. High school life and peer pressure pulled them away from each other. However, their love manages to find a way as they fight past the reasons for keeping them apart, eventually becoming a couple. The various songs in the movie easily manage to keep the story going forward.

This high school romantic musical has been a successful film ever since its release in 1978. According to boxofficemojo.com, in its first week of release, the movie grossed over $8.9 million in the U.S. It even broke records of the highest-grossing musicals at the time as it earned over $341 million. Grease is considered one of the best films of 1978 by the critics and placing it as the world's seventh highest-grossing live-action musical. The movie has mostly received positive responses from its critics and audiences alike.

