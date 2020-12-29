Young Thug Receives Backlash After Stating 'Jay-Z Doesn't Have 30 Songs'; Read More

In an interview with Gillie Da Kid on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Young Thug made a statement that he had thirty songs that would make the crowd go crazy at his shows in arenas. He later proceeded to say that Jay-Z didn’t get thirty songs like that. His mention of the rap legend Jay-Z has gone viral over social media. Million Dollaz Worth of Game team took to their official Twitter handle to post about their 93rd episode featuring Young Thug on December 29, 2020.

Young Thug comments on Jay-Z's songs

“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that”



We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight.



Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

While speaking to Gilli, Young Thug said that he is not talking about stream sales or anthems, but about the songs that the audiences know. He continued that while performing, he has thirty, forty songs that the audience can sing properly. He further commented that the rap singer Jay-Z doesn’t have thirty songs that the audience can sing word to word in a concert but later backtracked.

Young continued and fell back on his comments saying that he is ‘just saying’ and he knows that Jay-Z probably has fifty songs. He said that he is not particularly talking about him but in a general sense. As soon as Million Dollaz Worth of Game tweeted on their official account, many netizens dropped their opinion in the comment section. Young Thug has been receiving backlash for commenting on the legendary rap singer.

A user commented, “name 30 jay z songs you know by heart lmao ill wait” while another one wrote, "He wants attention so bad. I have to laugh. Evey Hov concert I’ve been to the audience recited every lyric verbatim”.

However, several of his fans supported the singer. A fan commented, “He didn’t say he’d body or is better than Jay Z, he’s saying in 2020 he has 30 to 40 songs concert-going audiences know the words to and Jay Z doesn’t”. Another fan wrote, “People know 30-40 of this dudes songs the same way little kids memorize nursery rhymes. A stadium of people won’t know all the words to every Jay song because they’re lyrically complex. This is like comparing counting to 100 with calculus. Stop it”.

Young Thug is known for his eccentric vocal style and fashion. He received recognition for his singles such as Stoner, Danny Glover, TI’s About the Money, Tyga’s Hookah, Rich Gang’s Lifestyle and many more. Young has six children whom he shares with four women. He lives in Buckhead, Atlanta in his 11,000 square-feet home.

