Tireless Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Announces 'holiday Break' From Protests

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has declared that she will take a 'holiday break' on December 13 in Turin. While talking to the reporters at the end of her rally, Thunberg said that 'you need to take rest' or else the activists will be unable to do this 'all the time'. The tireless 16-year-old has been protesting all over the world, urging students to go on 'climate strike' on Fridays and has travelled to several countries in an environment-friendly mode of conveyance. Finally, after a year, Thunberg has announced to take a break from all the protesting and go home.

Thunberg further said that 2019 is almost over and the environmentalist wants 2020 to be the 'year of action'. She hopes to bend the global emissions curve by putting 'pressure' on those who are in power and make sure that they 'act' and 'take full responsibility'.

Person of the Year 2019

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg on December 11 was named Person of the Year for 2019 by a leading global publication. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. Thunberg was in Madrid at a UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming when the results of the poll were announced.

The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

