Grey's Anatomy's Krista Talks About Racism, Recalls 'never Being Handcuffed Over Mistakes'

Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Krista Vernoff started a thread on Twitter wherein she revealed how her teen crimes were written off as mistakes because she's white

After the tragic death of George Floyd and now Rayshard Brooks, the 'Black Lives Matter' protests have become the trending topic of discussion for everyone on social media. Amid all of this, the Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff recently took to Twitter to start a 'thread' wherein she illustrated how her teenage crimes were written off as mistakes by the cops because she was white. Krista's thread was later lauded by director Ava Duverney who appreciated the Grey's Anatomy showrunner by calling it the best thread on the criminalization of black people.

Krista Vernoff admits she got away with teen crimes because she was white

On June 15, 2020, Krista Vernoff shared a streak of tweets on her Twitter handle, admitting to the crimes that she committed as a teenager and how they were written off as 'mistakes' by the cops because she was white, amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. In the candid thread which she started, she first admitted that when she was 15, she was chased through a mall by police who were yelling “Stop thief!” while she had thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise on her. She added writing she was caught, booked, and sentenced to 6 months of probation along with being required to seeing a parole officer weekly. She concluded writing, however, she was never even handcuffed.

She tweeted about yet another crime that she committed when she was 18 and wrote, "When I was 18, I was pulled over for drunk driving. When the Police Officer asked me to blow into the breathalyzer, I pretended to have asthma and insisted I couldn’t blow hard enough to get a reading", continued by adding, "The officer laughed then asked my friends to blow and when one of them came up sober enough to drive, he let me move to the passenger seat of my car and go home with just a verbal warning". The showrunner went to share a bunch of tweets illustrating her crimes and demanded that the US's broken system must change. 

Soon after she posted this thread on Twitter, the American filmmaker Ava Duverney reposted one of her tweets and appreciated her for raising her voice against racial discrimination. The filmmaker called Krista's tweet the best thread on the criminalization of black people that she has read. Check out her tweet below:

