Grey's Anatomy's Krista Talks About Racism, Recalls 'never Being Handcuffed Over Mistakes'

After the tragic death of George Floyd and now Rayshard Brooks, the 'Black Lives Matter' protests have become the trending topic of discussion for everyone on social media. Amid all of this, the Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff recently took to Twitter to start a 'thread' wherein she illustrated how her teenage crimes were written off as mistakes by the cops because she was white. Krista's thread was later lauded by director Ava Duverney who appreciated the Grey's Anatomy showrunner by calling it the best thread on the criminalization of black people.

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Finale To Have A Change In The Script; Here's Why

Krista Vernoff admits she got away with teen crimes because she was white

On June 15, 2020, Krista Vernoff shared a streak of tweets on her Twitter handle, admitting to the crimes that she committed as a teenager and how they were written off as 'mistakes' by the cops because she was white, amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. In the candid thread which she started, she first admitted that when she was 15, she was chased through a mall by police who were yelling “Stop thief!” while she had thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise on her. She added writing she was caught, booked, and sentenced to 6 months of probation along with being required to seeing a parole officer weekly. She concluded writing, however, she was never even handcuffed.

When I was 15, I was chased through a mall by police who were yelling “Stop thief!” I had thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise on me. I was caught, booked, sentenced to 6 months of probation, required to see a parole officer weekly. I was never even handcuffed.



THREAD: — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

Also Read | Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Will Return For 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

She tweeted about yet another crime that she committed when she was 18 and wrote, "When I was 18, I was pulled over for drunk driving. When the Police Officer asked me to blow into the breathalyzer, I pretended to have asthma and insisted I couldn’t blow hard enough to get a reading", continued by adding, "The officer laughed then asked my friends to blow and when one of them came up sober enough to drive, he let me move to the passenger seat of my car and go home with just a verbal warning". The showrunner went to share a bunch of tweets illustrating her crimes and demanded that the US's broken system must change.

Check out all of her tweets below:

When I was 19, I got angry at a girl for flirting with my sister’s boyfriend and drunkenly attacked her in the middle of a party. I swung a gallon jug of water, full force, at her head. The police were never called. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

When I was twenty, with all of my strength, I punched a guy in the face -- while we were both standing two feet from a cop. The guy went to the ground and came up bloody and screaming that he wanted me arrested, that he was pressing charges. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

The cop pulled me aside and said, “You don’t punch people in front of cops,” then laughed and said that if I ever joined the police force he’d like to have me as a partner. I was sent into my apartment and told to stay there. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

Between the ages of 11 and 22, my friends and I were chased and/or admonished by police on several occasions for drinking or doing illegal drugs on private property or in public. I have no criminal record. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

I’m asking the white people reading this to think about the crimes you’ve committed. (Note: You don't call them crimes. You and your parents call them mistakes.) Think of all the mistakes you’ve made that you were allowed to survive. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

Defunding the police is not about “living in a lawless society.” It’s about the fact that in this country, we’re not supposed to get shot by police for getting drunk. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

The system that lets me live and murders Rayshard Brooks is a broken system that must change. Stop defending it. Demand the change. #BlackLivesMatter #WhitePrivilege #DefundPolice — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) June 15, 2020

Also Read | US: Black Lives Matter Group Wants DC Police Defunded

Soon after she posted this thread on Twitter, the American filmmaker Ava Duverney reposted one of her tweets and appreciated her for raising her voice against racial discrimination. The filmmaker called Krista's tweet the best thread on the criminalization of black people that she has read. Check out her tweet below:

This is a white woman talking honestly about her experiences and its one of the best threads on the criminalization of Black people that I’ve read lately. https://t.co/l2AQJbB7I1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Selena Gomez Lends Her Instagram To Ruby Bridges Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.