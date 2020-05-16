'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Finale To Have A Change In The Script; Here's Why

Grey’s Anatomy’s Showrunner, Krista Vernoff recently opened up about season 16's finale. In a recent interview, showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also directs Station 19, revealed that she has not met with the writers or made plans for the season. She also added saying some things will have to change from the season.

She said they had to go through some of Station 19's episodes and take out some scenes and some dialogue. She also said that it is going to affect Grey's Anatomy in the fall. Krista Vernoff revealed that they did not get to shoot the last four episodes of the series.

She also added saying that they are now planning to some changing with the scripts as they are going to keep some of it while the other is going to change. She also said that they are not going to do the bombing on Station 19's finale but will instead do it on Grey's Anatomy’s next season. Krista Vernoff also said that they cannot pick up with the plan that had earlier written for the finale of the premiere, she added saying that it will not work and also there is some material that can be removed.

She also revealed that they would have to take what was going to be episode 1622 and keep some of the storylines as they have to find a way to change it into a premiere. She also said that premieres are different from random episodes. Krista Vernoff also said that they don’t know when can they back to shooting. ABC has not announced whether if Station 19 would return along with Grey's Anatomy or would it return at the midseason again, which could affect the stories being told on both the shows, she added.

She also revealed that Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are both series of the types of professions that are currently essential and on the frontlines of the pandemic. She said that for her it was already a big puzzle. She also said that they are going to fasten their seatbelts and even though it is not as easy as it looks like, they are going figure this whole thing out. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 airs on ABC.

