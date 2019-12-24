Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Will Take More Time Than Expected, Reveals Director James Gunn

Little did Marvel Movies or James Gunn know that their 2014 movie- Guardians Of The Galaxy, would turn out to be one of the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of that year. The second volume of the Guardians Of The Galaxy that was released in 2017, has amped the expectations of the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the release of the third installment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. In a recent QnA with his fans on Instagram, James Gunn, the director of the film, revealed some details about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. Here is all you need to know about the forthcoming coming superhero film.

James Gunn reveals exclusive details about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

In his latest interaction with his Instagram followers, director James Gunn revealed that Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is currently in the pre-production process. He said that the film won't start filming for a year or so. This news might have disappointed the ardent fans of the franchise, but if the reports are to go by, the director is currently working on the script of Disney's Suicide Squad 2, another popular movie of the director. John, who was terminated from Suicide Squad's sequel due to his derogatory comment about rape and pedophilia, was reportedly welcomed back after he made a public apology of the same.

All about Galaxy Of The Guardians 3's storyline

James Gunn, in a media interaction, revealed that Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 will focus more on developing the character arc of Rocket Raccoon. He further said that Rocket Raccoon will be playing a pivotal role in the film, and the story of the film will be weaved around his character. He is reportedly thriving to give a grand and deserved closure to one of his favourite characters, Rocket Raccoon, of the Marvel Universe. The forthcoming superhero film is reportedly in the scripting stage and will release soon.

