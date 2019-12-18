'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Says Baby Groot Stronger Than Baby Yoda

James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy and Suicide Squad, reckoned that Baby Groot would come out victorious if a battle ensued between him and Baby Yoda. He recently uploaded a holiday photo of Task Force X with toys on Instagram. The toys represented each character in a cast of his upcoming film on Instagram.

The battle could possibly take place

When a fan asked him to predict what could happen if a fight between 'The Child,' commonly referred to as Baby Yoda, and Baby Groot happens, he said that he only knows Baby Yoda as a character in memes. He added that Yoda looks just like a baby and that baby Groot will tear him into pieces. His opinion might be considered invalid since his knowledge of baby Yoda is limited to memes. In fact, in the Disney series the Mandalorian, the masked bounty hunter wouldn’t be alive if the child hadn’t used his force to save him from mudhorn. While Baby Yoda is the current favourite of the internet after its debut in The Mandalorian in November, Baby Groot has been winning hearts of the audience since Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2.Since both the character are from the same wold-Disney-this battle could possibly happen.

Read: Baby Yoda Apple Emoji Petition Rakes Up To 35,000 Signatures From Fans

Read: From Baby Yoda To Angry Pakistani Fan: Take A Look At Best Memes Of 2019

Recently, Gunn updated fans through his Instagram stories that the events of the last Avengers film will not affect the script of the third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy as he had known the story and read the script of Avengers: Endgame way before he started work on the next film. As the Marvel superhero franchise is set to enter its Phase 4 in the upcoming year, fans had been eager to know whether the character of Gamora, adopted daughter of Thanos and sister of Nebula, will be part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team in their third movie. In Avengers: Infinity Wars, Gamora had been killed by Thanos in the Avengers film to obtain the Soul Stone from the Red Skull at Vormir.

Read: 'Avengers: Endgame' Story Will Not Affect Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Says Writer James Gunn

Read: 'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan Reveals About The 'Endgame' Scene Which Was Improvised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.