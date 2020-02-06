'Guardians Of The Galaxy's' Funniest Moments In MCU Films That Will Make You Laugh Hard

Guardians of the Galaxy has given us barrels of laughter and incredible moments. A raccoon, a walking tree and other unique characters made this superhero film interesting enough. However, the way they try to make things right has made them quite popular among the audience. Therefore, we have compiled some of the funniest scenes in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

1. Strategy planning

A scene in the Guardians of the Galaxy, where lead characters gear up for the final battle is quite crucial in the movie. While they needed to be serious, the characters were entirely disinterested in giving help. However, the Star-Lord got everyone to stand in a circle to pledge their allegiance.

2. All about teamwork

Initially, Guardians were not a team. There was a scene that led to the same. As they were trying to cheat on each other but got locked in the Kyln. Despite many efforts, they could not a breakthrough. Therefore, they realised the value of teamwork and for their sole purpose of escaping worked in a team.

3. Drax the Destroyer

Dave Bautista’s portrayal of Drax the Destroyer. His role has made him successfully don the hat of an actor. The way he says “Nothing goes over my head, my reflexes are too fast” was loved by his fans.

4. Peter Quill’s sharp mind

There was a scene when Ronan made it to Xander with the Power Stone. This moment Peter Quill could not think about anything except for stopping him from destroying the planet. He hilariously distracted Ronan with a dance-off. He did this till the time other Guardians could get into the position. Therefore, he did not wait for a second to snatch the Power Stone from Ronan. This was followed by an emotional moment of Peter Quill’s life to make up for something.

