'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3': James Gunn Says The Film Will Conclude Stories In Vol 1

Director James Gunn recently opened up about his upcoming project, the third instalment to the Guardians of the Galaxy. It has been reported that the story that started in the first Volume will be wrapped up in this upcoming film. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to 'wrap up' stories started in Vol 1

According to the reports, James Gunn was recently seen talking about his upcoming project, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It has been said that the project will be wrapped up soon, and will end the storyline that was set in motion in the first film. Gunn has penned and directed both the Guardian films and is now set to complete the third part soon after he will be done with the Suicide Squad film.

A Gunn fan had earlier inquired about the same on Gunn’s official Instagram handle, and the director responded to the fan, saying that if everything goes to plan the film will be wrapped up soon, and will complete the story that has started in Guardians 1. It has been said that the film will be set in a post-Endgame setting, and will bring in some of the big guns of the industry. The plot of the film is yet to be disclosed.

It will be co-written by James Gunn and Dan Abnett. The film will feature an ensemble cast of actors that include Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, and others. It has been speculated since the release of the second Guardians film that the franchise will feature one of the strongest Marvel characters named Adam Warlock. Fans of the franchise and the actors are highly anticipating the release of the film in the theatres. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date has not been announced yet, but it has been said that the film will release in 2021.

