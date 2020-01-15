Gwyneth Paltrow Confesses Of Her Troubles Post Brad Pitt Break-up

Gwyneth Paltrow is often seen sharing her wellness and lifestyle mantras through on social media as she owns the lifestyle brand Goop. The famous Hollywood actor who portrays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently spent family time in Aspen along with her ex-husband Chris Martin and his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

A few days ago she appeared in the studio for the BAZAAR magazine for her 10th cover where she took everybody down the memory lane while revealing some of her darkest moments during her breakup from Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ| Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted With Ex Husband Chris Martin & His Girlfriend On Family Outing

Gwyneth Paltrow and her painful breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow's 10th Harper BAZAAR cover made her fans nostalgic who have seen her since her Bounce days. Paltrow was found strolling through her previous 9 covers as she commemorated her memories of the previous photoshoots.

Talking about her 1997 December's cover picture, Gwyneth mentioned that she was in a bad phase post-breakup where she couldn't eat as she had lost her appetite. She looks skinny yet pretty in that 1997's BAZAAR issue. Gwyneth was 25 years old during that photo while she was newly single after her breakup with Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ| Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's Never Seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's split almost led her to skip the movie which landed her the Oscars for Best Actress in 1999. She mentioned in an old interview in February 2019 with a reputed magazine saying that she almost passed on playing the role of Viola De Lesseps in the movie Shakespeare In Love.

Paltrow mentioned that she was in the middle of the breakup and also had to move too far from home to shoot for the movie and she wasn't willing to even read the script of Shakespeare In Love at that time. Gwyneth and Brad Pitt met during the film called Se7en in 1995 but broke up soon after. Paltrow is now happily married to Brad Falchuk in September 2018, who is the co-creator of the movie American Horror Story.

ALSO READ| BFFs Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Share Tricks To Make Vodka Martinis; Watch Video

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.