Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had COVID-19 'early On'; Details Her Long Lasting Symptoms

In a recent website article of her health and lifestyle company Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her personal experience when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Paltrow said she had COVID-19 early on, and it left her with "long tail fatigue" and "brain fog". Paltrow stated that she had undergone tests last month that showed high levels of inflammation in her body. The Iron Man star also revealed that she turned to a functional medical practitioner for advice on healing better from the coronavirus symptoms. Read on to know more about how she recovered from coronavirus here.

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her COVID-19 symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about how she had COVID-19 early on in the recent Goop article titled Healing My Body With A Long Term Detox. "In January, I had some tests done, that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.' After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," Paltrow said. She explained the benefits of going sugar and alcohol-free saying, " Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing. A side-benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skincare even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!", she wrote on her website.

Paltrow has been working remotely while taking of her family amidst the pandemic. She also described how her children, daughter Apple Blythe Allison (16) and son Moses Bruce Anthony (14) were handling the COVID-19 lockdown in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! About her son, she said, "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solos, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that, but I think it's very hard to be 14 and it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed. Paltrow continued, "Like, my daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is and she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September. I think it's hard socially. I've also been amazed at how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been. "Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it," she added.

More about Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has starred in a series of films, especially being well known for her performance in Shakespeare in Love (1998), where she won the Oscar for Best Actress. She became famous for starring in the Iron Man and Avengers films as Pepper Potts, alongside Robert Downey Jr. For guest appearing as Holly Holliday in the Ryan Murphy TV series Glee, Paltrow won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Paltrow is also an established entrepreneur, being the founder of her lifestyle and wellness company Goop and also the face of American fashion brand Coach.

Promo credits: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

