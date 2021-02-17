Unfinished Snyder's Justice League Cut Is What Warner Bros Originally Wanted To Release?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to fruition after three years long #ReleasetheSnyderCut fan campaign. There have been questions on why the makers did not release it earlier as it had a huge demand. Now, it is revealed that Warner Bros. Studios did try to provide fans with Justice League Snyder Cut, but it was an incomplete version.

Warner Bros. originally wanted to release unfinished Justice League Snyder Cut

In a recent interview with LightCast, via ScreenRant, Justice League producer and Zack Snyder’s wife, Deborah Snyder opened up about the initial discussion they had with Warner Bros. about the Snyder Cut. She said that when the studios approached them they had to come up with an idea of what it was, because originally, the company was like, 'You can just put the cut [out] just the way it is.' She mentioned that her husband Zack denied their request. He said that 'it's like a mish-mosh,' at that time. They could not use the music due to copyright issues. Deborah noted that the filmmaker was firm on releasing his version in the right way, or not releasing it at all.

Deborah Snyder mentioned the difficulties they faced to figure it out in secret because they didn't know if Justice League Snyder cut was going to be real. She asserted that they had to figure out the costs of the visual effects, and they were kind of doing this on their own, so they would put together a presentation that they could go to the studio with and a big part of the presentation was the fans and what the movie represented to them. The producer wishes it had taken them less time because then they wouldn't be so "under the gun" to get it done. It still took them months to figure out how the project will be completed, she said.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen. Some new faces will also be a part of the Snyder Cut. It is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

