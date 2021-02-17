Gina Carano Says She Learned About Her Firing From 'The Mandalorian' Through Social Media

Gina Carano gave an interview to Bari Weiss for Weiss' Substack newsletter discussing her discharge from The Mandalorian. She alleged that she had not been contacted by Lucasfilm since the previous year and had to hear about the fact that she would no longer be a part of the franchise via social media notices. This had come after some controversial posts Carano made on social media which made netizens agitate against her.

Controversial posts get Gina Carano booted from The Mandalorian

Carano has had a legacy of controversial posts and the latest was when she compared modern-day Conservatives to the Jewish population before the Holocaust. People were not happy about the comparison that was being made and the hashtag #fireGinaCarno started trending on Twitter. After seeing the agitation her post had caused, Gina Carano deleted it but it was too late. A spokesperson from Lucasfilm released a statement saying, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Lucasfilm had allegedly already scrapped the character of Cara Dune from The Mandalorian due to a previous controversy Carano was involved in. She had mocked people's use of pronouns on social media and called them pointless. Lucasfilm reached out to her pointing out the offensive nature of her posts but the two could not reach a common ground for an apology to be issued, she shared. This made the production house decide to leave her out from the promotions of The Mandalorian season 2.

Carano told Weiss that, that was the last time she was contacted by Lucasfilm to issue an apology. They had not contacted her at all since. The lack of contact meant that she had not formally been told that she would no longer be a part of the Star Wars franchise. She said she had to find out through social media, just like everyone, that she had been dropped from the franchise. Even the Cara Dune figures that were supposed to be released were cancelled post her dismissal from the series. After being fired from The Mandalorian, Gina Carano has joined forces with the Daily Wire and Ben Shapiro for a new movie project.

