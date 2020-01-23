'The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow': When Will It Release On Netflix?

The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow is an upcoming Netflix documentary series that will centre around the lifestyle and fitness company, Goop, which was created by the Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. The six-part docuseries will showcase Gwyneth and her Goop employees dealing with several issues such as energy healing, exorcisms, cold therapy, anti-ageing and female sexuality.

All the episodes of The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow will be released at once on Netflix. If you are interested in watching Gwyneth Paltrow's documentary show, then here is when the show will come on Netflix.

What time does The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow come on Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming docuseries, The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, is set to release on January 24, 2020, on the massive online streaming platform Netflix. All the episodes of the show will be released at once and each episode will deal with a different cohort of Gwyneth's lifestyle organisation, Goop. The entire show will be available on Netflix USA by 3 AM Eastern Standard Time and 12 AM Pacific Standard Time. However, some news portals and critics were given early access to The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow and the reviews are not very positive.

One news portal describes The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow as an infomercial for Gwyneth's company and added that it was deeply uncomfortable to watch. Furthermore, critics also railed on the show for its alleged pseudoscience. Many fans also criticised Netflix for greenlighting The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, as they felt that it gave the actor a huge platform to promote her products.

Goop has often been criticised by fans and medical experts for its unsubstantiated health claims. It has also been called a proponent for pseudoscience. The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow also received criticism during its trailer launch, which led to the actor getting trolled on social media.

