From Brad Pitt To Brad Falchuk: A Sneak Peek Into Gwyneth Paltrow's Dating Diary

Gwyneth Paltrow is a popular name in Hollywood, having gained recognition for her part in movies like Emma and Shakespeare in Love and the Marvel franchise. While her career trajectory is widely known, not many people know about the life of this Hollywood beauty. According to a leading international daily, she reportedly confessed that she has messed up quite a few relationships. Here is a look at the alleged Gwyneth Paltrow's relationships:

Brad Pitt

The two had reportedly dated back in the mid to late 90s. They got engaged, they even got matching haircuts and for his acceptance speech at the 1996 Golden Globe, Brad Pitt referred to Paltrow as his "angel". But some scandalous pictures of the two leaked online which shook up Gwyneth Paltrow, making her allegedly end things with Brad Pitt. She had also talked about this relationship to Howard Stern in an interview in 2015.

Robert Sean Leonard

One of Gwyneth Paltrow's relationships that has been kept quite hush-hush was with Robert Sean Leonard. The two actors allegedly dated back in the 90s and kept their relationship very low profile so that no real proof is said to exist of their togetherness. However, Leonard had at one point reportedly accepted their relationship and that is all the confirmation that one can get.

Also Read: Martha Stewart Takes A Jibe At Gwyneth Paltrow's Now Sold-out Candle On Cohen's Show

Donovan Leitch

Gwyneth Paltrow's relationships also include Donovan Leitch. The two go back almost two decades and are reportedly on good terms even now. In fact, at a Dodgers game, the two were reportedly seen kissing each other, just a day after Paltrow had announced her separation from Chris Martin.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow's $75 Unmentionables Candle Piques Netizens' Imaginations, Triggers Jokes

Ben Affleck

After Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow was said to have allegedly dated producer Jason Blum but many call it a business-bred friendship. However, the next of Gwyneth Paltrow's relationships that came under the limelight was that with Ben Affleck. Their relationship was, however, reportedly short-lived. In an interview with a daily portal years later, Paltrow had admitted that she never expected her "rebound relationship" to last.

Chris Heinz

After this long list of Gwyneth Paltrow's relationships with Hollywood men, she was reportedly seen walking arm-in-arm with ketchup tycoon Chris Heinz at the PaceWildenstein Gallery's 40th anniversary. After that, they were also spotted walking in the city together. For their first date, Heinz reportedly took Paltrow to London.

Also Read: BFFs Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Share Tricks To Make Vodka Martinis; Watch Video

Luke Wilson

Unlike her other relationships, Gwyneth Paltrow's alleged relationship with this actor was not a secret. They were said to have dated for a year after meeting on the sets of The Royal Tenenbaums. Paltrow also reportedly praised both Wilson's body and brains in an interview with a leading daily.

Bryan Adams

After allegedly dating James Purefoy for a brief period, Gwyneth Paltrow's name was linked with Canadian singer Bryan Adams. The Hollywood celebs were spotted together at the members-only Wellington club in Knightsbridge. Post this, they were snapped with Paltrow on the back of Adams' Piaggio Zip.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted With Ex Husband Chris Martin & His Girlfriend On Family Outing

Chris Martin

After the death of her father, Gwyneth Paltrow had gone to watch a Coldplay concert to recover from the grief but she allegedly ended up hitting it off with the main man. The two got married in 2003 and welcomed two children, daughter Apple in 2004 and son Moses in 2006. The two celebs, however, ended their decade-long marriage in 2013 after Paltrow left subtle signs that their marriage was not "all rosy".

Brad Falchuk

After her marriage ended with Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow met Brad Falchuk on the sets of Glee where she guest-starred. Brad is the co-creator of the show. In 2015, Brad had posted on his official Instagram account that Gwyneth was his date for the day. However, they have made it official since 2017 when he wished the actor on her birthday. Paltrow and Falchuk have gotten engaged since then and are happy together.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.