Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Daughter Apple Finds Her 'embarrassing'

Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in several movies and popular for her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor has several accolades including an Academy Award. With a great acting career, she revealed that her personal life as a mother is mortifying for her daughter. Read to know what the artist said.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is the most embarrassing person

Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, a daughter Apple who is 14 years old and a son Moses who is 12, from her ex-husband Chris Martin. In an interview at a talk show, Paltrow talked about her experience as a mother. She said that over the past couple of years she has become a mortifying parent to her teenage daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow stated that all of a sudden she is the most embarrassing person. It has been like a couple of good years that she has been the most embarrassing person. If she does anything silly in public, the colour drains from Apple’s face. Any silly jokes, or if she dances, like in a store, god forbid. Apple is like, 'Mom!,' and Paltrow says sorry and she gets it.

The Iron Man actor might be embarrassing to her daughter, but she is still cool in the eyes of her son, Moses who is following in her footsteps when it is regarding cooking. She mentioned that Moses loves to cook and he is her little foodie adventure pal. They love to go out in Los Angeles and find some crazy dim sum place far away from where they live. She said that Moses loves to cook and he loves to be in the kitchen. She also mentioned that Apple is less of an open eater.

Earlier, the Academy Award winner also revealed an incident of them at a market. She said that they walked into a store and there was some really good song playing. Apple just looked at her and she was like do not even think about it. Gwyneth Paltrow replied to her saying ''ohh Apple" and she said do not mom.

