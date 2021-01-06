Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About How Her Son Moses Is Having The Hardest Time Amid Lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared as a guest on one of the popular American talk shows named Jimmy Kimmel Live hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. She spoke about her experience during the coronavirus lockdown along with how difficult it was for her son Moses Martin to manage this period at home. She even added how she had been managing her kids with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Read further ahead to know what Gwyneth Paltrow shared on the late-night talk show.

“It is very hard to be 14”, says Paltrow

According to an article by BW Business World, American actor Gwyneth Paltrow talked about her time at home during the coronavirus lockdown and added how her son Moses Martin was having the hardest time with it. She also added how her son was a great skateboarder and can do a lot of solo exercises and can work on skills and tricks. Gwyneth Paltrow also mentioned how hard it was to be 14 and was tough for the ones who were in their most intense developmental stages. She then compared her son’s situation to that of her daughter’s and stated she knows who she was and has got friends, but as her son started high school in September, it was hard socially.

The actor talked about how she was amazed at how adaptable kids were during this time and how agile they had been. As the actor separated from her husband Chris Martin in 2014, she once talked about her equation with him post-separation and said how she and Chris were committed to putting their kids first which was quite harder than it looked. She spoke about it on another talk show called 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and added how on some days one doesn't want to be with that person they are getting divorced from, but when they’re having a family dinner, one still does it. She continued by stating how one looks the person in the eye, remembering the pact and just recommit to that new relationship that they’re trying to foster. Gwyneth Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk while Chris Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s movies

Some of her iconic movies are namely Emma, Seven, A Perfect Murder, Shakespeare In Love, Sky Captain and The World of Tomorrow, The Royal Tenenbaums and many more.

