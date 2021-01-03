Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Celebrate Low-key New Year's Eve In Aspen; See Pics

Dakota Johnson is known to keep her personal life out of the limelight, which includes her dating life as well. She has not been very transparent about her relationship with Chris Martin. Even though the couple’s New Year’s plan was not made to be known to the media anyone else, the celebrity couple was spotted at Aspen in the snow, while celebrating the New Year’s. Even though both of them did their best to keep their time away together a low affair, they could not avoid getting captured on camera. Have a look at some of the clicks of their vacation in Aspen.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin celebrate New Year’s in Aspen

Only recently, the rumours of the couple’s engagements began doing the rounds when Dakota was seen wearing an emerald ring on her finger. While no such news was confirmed by any parties, the rumours about their relationship continued to spread. The couple has recently been spotted at Aspen in the area of Buttermilk Mountain Ski area, according to Daily Mail. Both of them kept themselves covered well to protect themselves from the snow and the cold. Along with their bodies, they also kept their faces covered to keep their time together as low-key as possible.

ALSO READ: Is Dakota Johnson Engaged? Actor Spotted With A Huge Ring On Wedding Finger

The couple sported really big and stuffed jackets, along with big boots suitable for the weather. Dakota sported dark shades on her face; on the other hand, Chris Martin almost covered his entire face with a face mask and his head cap, which barely made it possible for his eyes to be seen. Both of them were wearing big face masks and head caps to keep their faces completely covered. However, they could still not avoid getting recognised and got clicked.

ALSO READ: Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

The couple has always kept their relationships behind the curtain and always out of the spotlight. They have been dating for a long time and had even broken up for a short time, according to the Daily Mail. They then rekindled their relationship again and have been going strong together ever since. Dakota Johnson is most famously known for her role in Fifty Shades film series. While Chris Martin is still riding the wave of success with his band Coldplay.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson's Parents Could Never Watch 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Series

ALSO READ: Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.