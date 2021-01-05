Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her New Year Resolution In A Funny Goop Product Promotion Video

Academy Award-winning actor, Gwyneth Paltrow has kicked off 2021 with a New Year resolution that she recently shared with fans on Instagram. Yesterday, the Avengers: Endgame actor introduced fans to one of the latest additions to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop products, i.e. a GoopGenes' 'all-in-one super-nutrient face oil'. Along with sharing an introduction video about her brand new Goop's face oil, the 48-year-old also revealed her brand new resolution of being 'committed to swearing less in 2021'.

Gwyneth's accidental F-bomb in her resolution for 2021 video leaves netizens in splits

On January 3, 2021, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video clip of herself to unveil her brand new Goop's face oil to millions of her fans on Instagram. Whilst boasting about her GoopGenes product in the video clip, the bottle of face oil slips out Gwyneth's hands and the actor squeals, "Oh F**k". Along with sharing the hilarious promotional video of her face oil on her Instagram handle, the Golden Globe Award winner penned a humourous caption wherein she revealed her New Year resolution of 'swearing less' in 2021.

She wrote, "IT’S A BIG DAY FOR US. If you know me at all, you know that I live for face oil. We set out to make the perfect addition to our goopgenes family- the all in one nourishing face oil. This product is a miracle, it’s made with the retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which is clinically proven to help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, and increase glow. We are committed to making the BEST cleanical skincare on the market, and I am committed to swearing less in 2021. Whoops."

Gwyneth's video was quick to do rounds on social media and left everyone, including some of her Hollywood peers, in splits. In a day, the rib-tickling video has garnered over a whopping 1 million views and more than 2k comments as netizens couldn't hold back but gush about it in the comment section of the post. While the French model and music producer jokingly wrote, "Hahaha, it’s honestly the f* word that makes me want to try the product", American actor Dan Bucatinsky commented, "Please don’t stop swearing. Whatever you’re doing. Is working".

