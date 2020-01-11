Gwyneth Paltrow's $75 Unmentionables Candle Piques Netizens' Imaginations, Triggers Jokes

Gwyneth Paltrow time and again shares wellness and lifestyle titbits on her Twitter and Instagram from her lifestyle brand Goop. Recently, she stirred up the trends with her scented candles. Some of the fans and followers found a bizarrely named candle on the brand's official website. The scented candles were named, ‘THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE’. Many fans reacted on Twitter to this out-of-the-box name. This candle definitely stood out on her brand’s website.

Furthermore, on the website, there is a brief description as to why the candle is named as 'THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE'. It mentions how the name started out as a joke. The description also mentions the perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth Paltrow's anecdote. The naming of the candle goes back to when Douglas was showing the sample perfumes to Gwyneth. It was then that this specific candle was picked up by Paltrow. On smelling the scent, she exclaimed, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina.’

However, further, they clarified on the scent which is actually ranked well in the testing stages. The description mentions that the scent is 'gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected'. The ingredients include blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed, according to Goop’s official website.

Here is a snippet of the website of Goop with the popular candle:

Image Courtesy: Goop Official Website

Some fans reacted to the entire situation in their own funny replies:

$75 for a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina.........it’s a no from me. pic.twitter.com/MxzvhM78Ug — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) January 11, 2020

So, I guess Gwyneth Paltrow is selling candles that smell like her vagina.



Not gonna lie, that would make the best white elephant gift ever. https://t.co/Mrm8AXTCUr — Michelle (@RageMichelle) January 10, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a candle that smells like her vagina for $75 which is a lot of money for a candle that, at best, smells like nothing. — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) January 9, 2020

