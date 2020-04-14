Hailey Bieber Prefers A Simple Skincare Routine Due To Her Condition Perioral Dermatitis

Model Hailey Bieber prefers a simple and easy skincare regime to ease her skin condition called Perioral dermatitis rash. It is an inflammatory rash that involves the skin around the mouth. Talking to a leading magazine, Hailey said that she has Perioral dermatitis rash and certain products irritate her skin and give her a horrible and itchy rash around her mouth and eyes.

Hailey Bieber said that she tries to avoid fragrance in products and it is too much on the skin. However, she does not always know what is being put on her skin as she works with a lot of different make-up artists. Another news source reported that the model only uses a few beauty products to help clear away any impurities in her skin.

She revealed that she does not like a lot of steps as she does not usually have the time for it. Hailey Bieber revealed that she starts with cleansing and washing and then puts on a serum and a moisturiser. She shared that if she has more time at night, she puts on a face mask for extra moisturiser.

Hailey Bieber is currently self-isolating in Canada with husband Justin Bieber. The model said that the clear air is helping her skin because she is on birth control and it flares up. She revealed that she is on birth control now where she does not get her period but feels the symptoms of PMS and it can also affect her skin too. She also said that her skin stays a lot better in Canada because of the cleaner air than when she is in New York or Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old model depends on sleep to help boost her skin. She revealed that she never sleeps with her make-up on. She said that she has never fallen asleep with make-up on even on her most drunken nights. Hailey Bieber believes that sleep and rest are important for the skin and said that if she is travelling a lot and her sleep schedule is off, she notices her skin getting dry.

