Hailey Bieber Shows Love For Selena Gomez Post Her AMAs Performace

American model Hailey Bieber recently showed singer Selena Gomez some love following the singer's 2019 American Music Awards performance on November 24. It was after a snap shared by singer's makeup artist Hung Vanngo on social media which caught Bieber's attention. The 23-year-old liked the post of the make-up artist which further proved that there's nothing but love between her and Gomez. The AMA was a big night for Gomez who opened the award show with her new hit songs.

Selena Gomez dazzled the audience with her performance at the AMAs and then surprised fans with some amazing news. Selena posted a collage of pictures where she can be seen getting ready for the show. One of these pictures was a snap of her thigh, which now sports a new tattoo. The singer gave a beautiful performance at the show. She sang two of her songs Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. After her performance, Gomez took to her Instagram to share some highlights from her day. Here is the post that Selena shared:

This tattoo is an image of two hands clasped in prayer. The hands have held a rosary, with the beads spilling down her leg. The tattoo was made by artist Bang Bang Tattoo. Selena had tagged them, thus giving full credit to the artist.

READ: Selena Gomez Gives Glimpse Of New Thigh Tattoo Before Her 2019 AMA Performance

READ: Taylor Swift Was Seen Fangirling Over Selena Gomez's AMA Performance | Here Are The Deets

Taylor Swift fangirling over Gomez

While Selena Gomez was busy turning heads, Taylor Swift was fangirling over the Bad Blood co-star’s performance at the AMAs. Following the ballad performance of Lose You To Love Me, which set a grey mood, Selena Gomez took the chic avatar in a studded sequin bodysuit and crimped hair for her pop song, Look At Her Now. She grooved and tuned to the peppy beats along with her army of dancers in the background. Selena Gomez’s performance was well-received by her friend and singer Taylor Swift. There were glimpses of the latter cheering Gomez and grooving to the song as well between her performance.

READ: Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back’

READ: Selena Gomez Sings Off-key In Her Chorus At AMA 2019 Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.