Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Crooked Pinky Finger, Reveals She Has Ectrodactyly

Hollywood News

Hailey Bieber opens up about her crooked pinky finger and reveals she is suffering through Ectrodactyly. Read more to see what exactly did Hailey say.

hailey bieber

The fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have taken to their social media accounts to point out Hailey Bieber's crooked pinky finger. This was spotted when the two turned up the heat a few days ago as they sizzled on the red carpet at the singer's new YouTube series premiere. The two paused in front of the paparazzi and while posing, Hailey placed her hand on the husband, Justin's stomach and her crooked pinky finger was clearly visible. Hailey Bieber has taken to her social media to say what she feels about the same. 

Hailey Bieber's crooked finger

Hailey says she has made fun of herself about this for forever and revealed the real reason behind her crooked finger. She revealed that she is going through a disease called Ectrodactyly and it causes her pinky fingers to look the way they do. She ended the conversation by saying that it’s genetic, she’s had it my whole life. Hailey has been very active on social media which has gotten her a good fan following. She usually posts pictures with her husband, Justin Beiber. Read more to know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber

The two stars had first met each other on a New Year party in the year 2009 and Justin had also shared a picture that featured him kissing Baldwin. Since then, the two had brief romantic flings over the years but their on and off relationship had grabbed a lot of attention. After Justin ended his relationship with Selena Gomez, he was spotted frequently with Hailey and since then the two have been extremely happy. This made the Canadian singer ask her the big question.

