Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Crooked Pinky Finger, Reveals She Has Ectrodactyly

The fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have taken to their social media accounts to point out Hailey Bieber's crooked pinky finger. This was spotted when the two turned up the heat a few days ago as they sizzled on the red carpet at the singer's new YouTube series premiere. The two paused in front of the paparazzi and while posing, Hailey placed her hand on the husband, Justin's stomach and her crooked pinky finger was clearly visible. Hailey Bieber has taken to her social media to say what she feels about the same.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Also Read | Nail LA Street Fashion With Tips From Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's crooked finger

Hailey says she has made fun of herself about this for forever and revealed the real reason behind her crooked finger. She revealed that she is going through a disease called Ectrodactyly and it causes her pinky fingers to look the way they do. She ended the conversation by saying that it’s genetic, she’s had it my whole life. Hailey has been very active on social media which has gotten her a good fan following. She usually posts pictures with her husband, Justin Beiber. Read more to know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Birthday: Timeline Of Justin Beiber-Hailey Baldwin Relationship

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber

The two stars had first met each other on a New Year party in the year 2009 and Justin had also shared a picture that featured him kissing Baldwin. Since then, the two had brief romantic flings over the years but their on and off relationship had grabbed a lot of attention. After Justin ended his relationship with Selena Gomez, he was spotted frequently with Hailey and since then the two have been extremely happy. This made the Canadian singer ask her the big question.

Also Read | 'Shikara': Kashmiri Pandits Applaud Film At Screening, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reacts; Watch

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Catches Kejriwal Red Handed, Points Out AAP Using His Work In Their Campaig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.