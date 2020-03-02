Things Hailey Bieber Does For Love And Husband Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has set a new benchmark in the history of YouTube with the series Seasons. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber do not shy away from sharing details of their love life. The docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons gives the audience an insight not only into the music industry but also throws light on the behind-the-scenes moments that Justin and Hailey share.

Apart from giving the audience an insight into the singer's career, he has also given fans a glimpse of his private life that includes some of the never-seen-before clips of their private life. It also shows clips from the interview with Hailey Bieber and she shares some interesting details. Have a look:

Hailey's inspirational force

In the fourth season of Justin Bieber: Seasons titled Justin and Hailey, it is shown how Hailey supports and forgives Justin for all his actions. Bieber appreciates the quality in her. Justin mentions how his wife supports and forgives him when he does something stupid.

Looking at the clips from the episode, it is evident that Hailey is immensely supportive of him. She is also present in the studio at all times when he is recording. She also reveals how one should be connected on deeper levels and still feel the adrenaline running when one meets their partner. Here's the episode:

Hailey's confidence in Justin Bieber

In the ninth season of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the episode focuses on the struggles that he went through for filming his highly anticipated music video Yummy. Hailey Bieber mentions how everyone will be facing good days as well as bad days, no matter what kind of job you would be doing. She also mentions confidently on how Biber is excited about his new chapter. Hailey has been showing immense support and confidence in him and that's what keeps him going.

Hailey cooks food for Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber mentions how they had to learn about each other and the process never ends. She cooks him breakfast and Bieber finds it to be extremely delicious and he makes fun of it by acting like he is going bread-fry and laughingly says if she wants to kill him. Watch the episode here.

