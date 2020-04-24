Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Low As A Dog Parent; Apologises To The Pet

Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber who tied the knot with singer Justin Bieber recently took to her Instagram and revealed her biggest low moment as a dog parent. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber added a new member to their family, their 'dogson' Oscar Bieber in December 2018.

The adorable Maltese Yorkie pup was introduced by Bieber on his Instagram account when he mentioned that the pup is his 'dogson' and stated that his name is Oscar.

Recently, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was trying to take care of Oscar when the incident took place. On her Instagram story, she mentioned that she chopped off her dog’s hair and it did not go as planned. Hailey Bieber’s pet had caught a tick and as he has a lot of hair it was getting impossible to check. She said that she tried to trim his hair, however, she messed up the haircut.

In the Instagram story, Hailey Bieber stated, ‘Today I hit my biggest low as a dog parent: Oscar has a huge tick fall off of him yesterday (which freaked me out) and I wasn’t sure how long it had been on him because I never felt the tick and his hair was getting SO long. So today I decided to shave his hair down so I could check for any more ticks and I totally butchered his haircut and he looks like a freak.’

She even apologised to her dog and stated that she still thinks he looks good. Hailey Bieber went on to share a picture of what she thinks Oscar Bieber looks like, now.

Hailey Bieber also told her fans that she won’t be sharing any pictures of the pet on her social media. Hailey Bieber wrote, ‘Oscar I’m sorry please still love me, I think you still look handsome. Ps: no I will not show anyone a photo lol.’

Her pet looks like Dobby the House elf from Harry Potter according to the model. She even shared pictures of Dobby to emphasise her point.

