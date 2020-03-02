Pop sensation Justin Bieber recently launched his latest album titled Changes. It was released on Valentine’s Day 2020 and fans loved this new album. Apart from making the headlines for his music and his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, JB has also been grabbing headlines for his upcoming animated flick Cupid.

The Canadian star also has his own docuseries titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, that revolves around his life. Read on to know more about the best moments of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber from Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's best moments from Justin Bieber: Seasons

One of the best moments of Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber came in the season finale of the show. In the finale episode, Hailey had cooked eggs for the singer, which he was seen having with bread. JB then started complaining about how dry the bread is, and Hailey responded by saying that she has not cooked the bread.

Bieber mockingly asked her if she wants to kill him, and Hailey Bieber responded to this with her own quirky style, saying that she does want to kill him and keep the house for herself. After which they both started laughing.

In the first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, JB took Hailey Bieber to the spot where he used to sit and play his guitar back when he was not that famous. Hailey admired him, and stared at him with a smile as he talked about his past. Here, he told her that she is the best thing that has happened to him and she took the compliment as she blushed. She was then seen talking about how difficult it was for Bieber as a child after he had garnered the attention of the whole world.

In the fifth episode of the show, JB gave the fans a tour of his backyard. He stated that this is where he used to smoke marijuana. He talked about the time when he was consuming a lot of ‘weed’, and how he got dependent on it. Hailey Bieber placed a hand on his shoulder as they walked.

Bieber stated that drugs were an escape for him, and unlike normal teens who experiment with drugs, he had a pretty different experience, as he was being taped almost always when he went in the public. Hailey Bieber took his side and stated that when anxiety hits you, you find relief in self-medication. It makes you feel better, and sometimes it really becomes important for people to keep their feelings at bay when the times are tough.

