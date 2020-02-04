Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Justin Bieber Initially

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber married twice last year and have been inseparable since. In a self-produced YouTube original series title Seasons, Justin Bieber opened up about his struggle with drugs, Lyme disease and his mental health issues. In the documentary, he was heard saying that the addiction got to a point where it was 'scary'. Hailey Bieber was heard saying that she chose to stay away from Justin until he decided to sober up.

Hailey and Justin open up on Seasons

Justin Bieber spoke about the first time he smoked Marijuana and how he decided to clean up after he felt ‘like dying’. He also added that he had to sober up in order to reconnect with Hailey. Justin Bieber was heard saying that his addition got to a point where his security would come in his room at night to check his pulse. However, he added that people had no idea how serious his addiction had gotten. He revealed that before starting his day, the first thing he did in the morning was pop pill and smoke.

Hailey Bieber confessed that she intended to not get involved in Justin Bieber’s personal life until he sobers up. Aside from Hailey Bieber’s confession, Justin spoke about how he consumed a lot of drugs. He said that he was young and like most who experiment at a young age, he too experimented with drugs. However, unlike most, his experience was in front of the cameras and that he had a different level of exposure. He went on to say that he had a lot of money and a lot of things at his disposal.

