Justin Bieber Shows Off Photography Skills With A Glam Photo Of Hailey Bieber In A Bathtub

Pop star Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey have been spending a lot of time with each other during the lockdown. Bieber posted a picture of wife Hailey in a bathtub on his social media handle. The picture was taken by Justin and fans have applauded his photography skills. Read on to know how Justin Bieber turned into a photographer to click stunning photos of Hailey Bieber in a bathtub:

READ:Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Wear Billie Eilish's Merchandise; Calls Her 'favourite'

Justin Bieber turns photographer to give a breathtaking photo of Hailey Bieber in a bathtub

READ:Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Best Moments From 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

READ:Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Monochrome Pics Can Make Fans Fall In Love With Them

The coronavirus lockdown has got everyone confined to their houses. Amidst the lockdown, celebrities can be seen having fun, singing, dancing, cooking, challenging each other and much more. Singer Justin Bieber shared a photo of Hailey Bieber in a bathtub on his social media. Justin captioned the post saying how much he loves Hailey Bieber. He also mentions that the photo was taken by him. Fans have gone in a frenzy seeing Justin's photography skills and commented on his post.

READ:Hailey Baldwin Lifts Justin Bieber's Spirits With A Kiss As He Delays His 'Changes' Tour

READ:Hailey Baldwin Challenges Justin Bieber To Play 'The Floor Is Lava' Game; See Video Here

Justin Bieber along with wife Hailey Bieber also urged fans to stay at home. Justin also uploaded several other pictures amidst the lockdown. He posted the picture above of him and Hailey kissing. He captioned the post calling Hailey his favorite quarantine partner.

READ:Justin Bieber's Fondness For Chains, Rings & Other Accessories Is Evident From These Pics

READ:When Justin Bieber's Cat Sushi Was Found By Sandra Lee One Month After He Ran Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.