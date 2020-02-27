Halle Berry Slays In A White Monokini While Enjoying Her Mini-vacay; See Picture

It's no surprise to Halle Berry's fans when the actor manages to look stunning in almost everything. Just recently, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted in black leather over a t-shirt and a pair of faded jeans. With her hair tied up, she even posed with professional mixed martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, who defeated Katlyn Chookagian for the Women’s Flyweight Championship. The actor dedication to fitness is no secret to her fans.

Halle Berry slays in a white bathing suit:

ALSO READ | Ex Catwomen Halle Berry And Michelle Pfeiffer Praise Zoe Kravitz

Halle Berry recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself enjoying her mini-cation. In her photos, she is seen chilling along the poolside wearing an appealing white monokini looking fabulous as ever. She flaunts her wavy hair while a pair of brown glasses perfectly capture the water in front of her. She captioned the picture, "Somewhere on a mini-vacay". Even in the picture, it is noticeable that the actor loves working out.

ALSO READ | Halle Berry Sustains Injury While Filming Fight Scene On 'Bruised' Set

For Halle, fitness is much more than a just chore. She has never failed to inspire her fans with her Fitness Friday posts on her social media. But her dedication to fitness is going beyond her social media now. Earlier in February, the Monster Ball star announced that she would be creating her own fitness collection.

With her continued efforts, her inspirational Fitness Friday posts only seem to be on a way to rise as she is set to launch her new collection. The collection is set to be called re-spin by Halle Berry. Fans seem pretty excited to see what the actor will bring to the table with her collection.

ALSO READ | Halle Berry's Lovely Outfits That She Wore During Red Carper Events; See Pics

ALSO READ | Halle Berry And Other Top Bond Girls From James Bond Movie Series, See Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.