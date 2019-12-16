Hallmark Channel Apology Does Not Go Down Well; "damage Is Done" Say Netizens

Hallmark channel recently pulled down a same-sex wedding ad from its channel. This decision led to the channel receiving severe backlash online and also led the company to apologise for the same. Netizens are once again reacting to this apology issued by the Hallmark channel. Read on to know more about this story.

Hallmark channel apologises for removing same-sex wedding ad

The Hallmark channel recently received severe backlash online since it pulled an ad featuring a same-sex wedding. This ad was pulled down after the company received a petition protesting the ad from One Million Moms, a conservative American Family Association. After receiving severe backlash online, Hallmark channel issued an official statement and apologised about the same.

Mike Perry, the President, and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc., in a statement, talked about their decision to reinstate the ads back on their Hallmark channel. Mike Perry said that the Crown Media Team has been agonising over their decision. He and his team have seen the hurt their decision has unintentionally caused. The Hallmark president then admitted that it was a bad decision.

Furthermore, the Hallmark channel statement stated that their mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in the lives of people. This Hallmark channel statement further stated that anything that detracts them from their purpose to capture these meaningful moments is not who they are. The statement continued with the company stating that they are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment their decision had caused.

This petition filed by One Million Moms found the commercials that featured same-sex couples in its narrative were not safe for viewing with families and hence detracted the Hallmark channel from its image of making family-friendly movies. But after the promise to reinstate the ads on the channel, Hallmark channel in its statement also mentioned that they will be working towards representing the LGBTQ community across their portfolio. They will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate the differences in the communities across their brands.

This is how fans reacted to the apology issued by Hallmark

At least they were smart enough to wise up, even if not smart enough to have avoided this entirely by ignoring the complaints about the ads in the first place. They should have known the optics of pulling those ads would far outweigh the complaints. #HallmarkBoycott https://t.co/aBe8bKAqLC — Eric Hendrickson (@shikari) December 16, 2019

Hallmark reverses decision. folks get mad. If someone doesnt like or understand the LGBT community, Own that. Stop saying its based on God. God as I was taught was all about Love. So just be honest about your discomfort. I may respect you more for owning that. #HallmarkBoycott — John Walter Seip (@johnwalterseip) December 16, 2019

