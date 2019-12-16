Hallmark Decides To Reinstate Same-sex Marriage Ads After Huge Outrage

The Hallmark Channel apologised for pulling the commercials featuring same-sex couple and decided to reinstate the advertisements on December 15. CEO of Hallmark, Mike Perry, said in a statement that Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, believe this was the ‘wrong decision’.

“Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts for this purpose is not who we are. As the CEO of Hallmark, I am sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused,” said Perry.

The Hallmark CEO claimed that the company’s intention is never to be divisive or generate controversy. He assured that the company is inclusive and has ‘a track record to prove it’. “We have LGBTQ greeting cards and feature LGBTQ couples in commercials. We have been recognized as one of the Human Rights Campaigns Best Places to Work, and as one of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” said Perry.

Came under pressure

Earlier, the company caved under the pressure from several conservative groups and decided to take down the advertisement. One Million Moms, which claim to fight against “indecency”, went on to urge Hallmark to stay true to its “family-friendly roots” and keep sex and sexual content – including the promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming. But the decision was criticised by progressive groups and many public figures Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner.

Isn’t it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC... what are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organisation, welcomed The Hallmark Channel’s decision to reinstate TV ads and hit out on groups like ‘One Million Moms’. “The Hallmark Channel’s decision to correct its mistake sends an important message to LGBTQ people and represents a major loss for fringe organizations, like One Million Moms, whose sole purpose is to hurt families like mine,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO.

