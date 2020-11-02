Hallmark Movies' Latest Christmas Film 'Christmas Tree Lane' Cast, Fom Alicia To Drake

Hallmark Movies' latest Christmas film Christmas Tree Lane cast includes Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker in lead roles, along with Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price. The film follows the story of Meg Reilly, a pianist and music teacher, who tries to save her father's music store by organising a series of events. Christmas Tree Lane premiered on October 24.

'Christmas Tree Lane' cast

Alicia Witt as Meg

Alicia plays the role of a pianist and music teacher in this movie. Alicia Roanne Witt received critical acclaim for her role as a disturbed teenager in Fun. She then appeared as a student in Mr. Holland's Opus and Urban Legend. She gave a noteworthy performance in Cameron Crowe's Vanilla Sky, Two Weeks Notice, Last Holiday, and the thriller 88 Minutes. She also made TV appearances in shows such as The Walking Dead, The Sopranos, Nashville, Two and a Half Men, Friday Night Lights, Orange Is the New Black, to name a few.

Apart from acting, Alicia has also made her name in the music industry. She is an accomplished singer, pianist, and songwriter. Witt released her self-titled debut album in 2009.

Andrew William Walker as Nate

Andrew William Walker plays the lead role of Nate in Christmas Tree Lane. He made his debut in 1997 with Laserhawk. He then appeared in TV series such as Maybe It's Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Hot Properties. He began with his career in the TV industry back in 1996 when he appeared as a recurring lead in Student Bodies.

In 2006, he was seen in Steel Toes where he played the character of a Neo-Nazi, for which he won Phillip Borsos award at the Whistler Film Festival and the 2008 ACTRA Award for Best Actor. Later, he was seen in Abducted: Fugitive for Love and has also given guest appearances on many shows. In 2012, he was seen in his first Hallmark Channel film A Bride for Christmas. Thereafter, he starred in several Hallmark Movies including A Dream of Christmas, Love Struck Café, Dashing Through the Snow, Appetite for Love, Date With Love, Love on Ice, and Bridal Wave.

Briana Price as Emma

Briana has performed in 13 Reasons Why, Shameless, The Prom, Glee, and The Neighbors. Price also wrote, directed, produced, and was seen in the web series entitled Sunday. She has given training at Berg Studios, Graham Sheils Studios, The Groundlings, and is a member of the actor-run non-profit The Collaborative.

Drake Hogestyn as Benjamin Reilly

Drake Hogestyn is very well known to viewers for his role as John Black in the long-running daytime drama, Days of Our Lives. His first television show was in the series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, based on the feature film of the same name. Add on television appearances include the TV movie Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues starring Lisa Hartman and James Brolin, Criminal Minds, and two primetime installments of Days of Our Lives – One Stormy Night and Night Sins.

