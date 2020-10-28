Where Is Christmas Under Wraps Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of This Hallmark Movie

Christmas Under Wraps is a classic Hallmark romantic movie. The movie released in 2014. The movie is a love story between an aspiring surgeon and a local town guy. The plot of the movie revolves around a young and aspiring surgeon who applies in the most prestigious hospitals for a fellowship. But as she gets put into the waiting list, she secures a fellowship in a remote town hospital. Here, a local whom she meets teaches her to enjoy the little things in life. If one wants to the shooting locations of Christmas Under Wraps, read more.

Here are the details of the Christmas Under Wraps filming location

Where is Christmas Under Wraps filmed?

According to a report by Film.utah.com, Christmas Under Wraps movie was filmed in Salt City, Payson and Heber City.

Is There a real Garland Alaska?

The movie is based in a fictional town of Garland in Alsaka. There is no town called Garland in Alaska. But the fictional town was represented by the city of Utah.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

A major part of the filming of Christmas Under Wraps was done in the Salt Lake City of Utah. It is the capital city of Utah. This was one of the most scenic Christmas Under Wraps filming locations. Its snow-clad mountains are the reason it is a major tourist attraction. The Red Butte Garden is one of the most famous gardens of Salt City Lake. Movies like Halloween High, Yellowstone and Hereditary were shot here.

Payson, Utah, USA

Payson city in Utah was also one of the important Christmas Under Wraps filming locations. The Payson Utah Temple is one of the major tourist attractions of this place. The annual Scottish festivals that are held here are very famous. Movies like Footloose, Warning Sing and Divided By Hate were shot here.

Heber City, Utah, USA

Heber city in Utah was also one of the major Christmas Under Wraps filming locations. This city is famous for its deer parks and fish reservoirs. Movies like Dumb and Dumber, Silent Night, Deadly Night and Daddy Day Camp were also shot here.





