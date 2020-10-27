Where Is Christmas In Evergreen Filmed? Check Out Scenic Locations Of The Hallmark Film

Quick links:
Each year Hallmark produces original Christmas movies. This year, the film Christmas in Evergreen is creating a buzz on social media and anticipation among viewers. The TV movie released in 2017. The film was helmed by director Alex Zamm while the screenplay was written by Rick Garman. In total there are three Christmas in Evergreen movies made by Hallmark which is also referred to as Evergreen trilogy.
The first instalment of the Evergreen movies starts in 2017, while the second is titled Christmas in Evergreen: Letters To Santa, and then Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy. The movies are set in a fictional town of Vermont, however, the real filming locations are actually different. Read on to find Where is Christmas in Evergreen filmed? and Where are most of the Christmas Hallmark movies filmed?
To answer the question to 'Where was Hallmark movie Christmas in Evergreen filmed?', one needs to know that each of the Christmas In Evergreen movies was indeed filmed in British Columbia, Canada, according to IMDb. According to the Coastal Living magazine, the movies have been filmed at Burnaby Village Museum, British Columbia, Canada.
According to the Hallmark Channel website, Evergreen town is described to be located in Vermont, which is apparently near to the North Pole. The Hallmark Channel trilogy showcases a fictional town in Vermont that is famous for its magical snow globe that grants Christmas wishes. Even though the movies were filmed in British Columbia, the films are known to capture the nostalgic scenes of the Vermont state localities.
Many people head to the Burnaby Village Museum in British Columbia for the holiday season. It is an open-air museum which is located at Deer Lake Park. According to burnabyvillagemuseum.com, the location is open to the public and tourists seasonally from May to September. Post-September, the Burnaby village is only opened for special occasions.
Christmas in Evergreen plot follows the town of Evergreen where a veterinarian named Allie Shaw is prepping to move out to Washington D.C. so that she could live with her boyfriend. But the heavy snow makes her stranded in the town where she meets tourists. As they spend more time together, they start falling in love. Take a look at the trailer of the movie.
