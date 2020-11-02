'Christmas Tree Lane' Filming Location: Where Was Hallmark's Holiday Film Shot?

Hallmark's Christmas film Christmas Tree Lane stars Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker in the lead role, along with Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price. The holiday film follows the story of Meg Reilly, a pianist and music teacher, who tries to save her father's music store by organizing a series of events. Christmas Tree Lane premiered on October 24. Read ahead for details on the filming of Christmas Tree Lane.

Where is Christmas Tree Lane filmed?

Christmas Tree Lane filming location is credited to Payson, located in Utah Country, Utah. Some parts of the film were also shot in another city in Utah, Provo. Lead actor Alicia Witt had shared a tweet revealing Christmas Tree Lane filming location. The actor said, "in payson and provo, utah!", when a Twitter user asked her where is Christmas Tree Lane filmed. This is one of Hallmark's films that has not been shot in Canada, unlike other Hallmark projects.

in payson and provo, utah! — alicia witt (@aliciawitty) August 1, 2020

Apart from Christmas Tree Lane, Payson has also served as the filming location for other films like Footloose, The Shadow of Light and Christmas Under Wraps. Payson was found by James Edward Pace Jr and his followers. Reportedly, in 2010, the city had about 18,000 residents. The city has a rapidly developing entertainment industry.

Lead star Alicia shared with Media Village that the film was the first Hallmark film that went into production in the U.S. after the COVID-19 shutdown. As mentioned by the actor, the cast and crew had to shoot after SAG-AFTRA had its protocols in place, so they were creating a lot of blueprints themselves. She also added that during the film's wrap, the entire crew was in tears. She said it was kind of a Christmas miracle.

Alicia added it felt emotional towards the film's completion. The actor also revealed that while the crew was busy shooting for the film, Utah had only a few cases. However, the was surging by the time they finished. Another cast member, Drake Hogestyn, had also shared on Twitter that the team was able to film safely even during the pandemic. The film was initially also called Christmas Music Store.

Excited to announce I’ve joined the @hallmarkmovie family! We were able to shoot #ChristmasTreeLane safely and it will be coming to your living rooms this holiday season! Thankful for this incredible opportunity that was only exceeded by working with @aliciawitty and @AWALK35 pic.twitter.com/oRmsKozVQe — Drake Hogestyn (@DrakeHogestyn) August 2, 2020

