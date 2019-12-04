Halsey's Next To Include BTS' Suga, The Long Wait For Collab Is Until Next Year

Halsey will once again collaborate with BTS. However, this time it will be a solo collab with rapper Min Yoon Gi, also known by his stage name Suga. Halsey took to Twitter and Instagram to release the complete tracklist of the third studio album, in a video format on Tuesday. In the video, there was a mention of BTS’ Suga having an interlude alongside other pop tracks and artists. Reportedly, this will be Suga’s first solo collaboration with an international singer.

GRAVEYARD is out now.

my 3rd album “Manic” available for preorder now. i can’t wait to meet you. https://t.co/kytFngTmkv pic.twitter.com/KfxwLpv1UU — h (@halsey) September 13, 2019

Halsey’s Manic will be out on Spotify and other streaming platforms on January 17th, 2020. Other artists featured in the album are Alanis Morissette, Dominic. Some of the previous tracks are Without Me, Graveyard, Clementine. Some new tracks are also added that is 3 am, I hate everybody, and You should be sad. There are a total of 16 tracks in Manic. Other than working on Manic, Halsey has been busy performing at various award shows like American Music Awards, Country Music Awards, MTV European Music Awards and more.

Halsey was seen with BTS in the hit music video Boy with Luv which released earlier in April this year. She is the first international singer to appear in any of BTS’ music video along with them. Previously they did an indirect video collab with popular DJ Steve Aoki and rapper Nicki Minaj. Halsey was featured with the boyband and also voiced some of the lyrics. In the music video, she also danced to the choreography, unlike the previous two artist collabs.

