'6 Underground' Star Ryan Reynolds Wants To Join K-pop Band EXO

Ryan Reynolds is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film on Netflix, 6 Underground. Along with the female leads of the movie, Adria Arjon and Melanie Laurent, Reynolds was in Korea earlier this weekend for the promotions. There he met the K-pop band EXO and fans are going gaga over the whole affair.

At the premiere of 6 Underground in Seoul, Ryan Reynolds met of the most popular K-pop band EXO. The members of the band include Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, Chen and Sehun. The rapper and vocalist of the band, Chanyeol had shared some photos of them with Ryan Reynolds on their social media. The 6 Underground actor too, in turn, had taken to his Instagram story to share a picture of him and Chanyeol. He even added a funny caption which said: “This means I’m in the band”.

K-pop EXO had attended the premiere of 6 Underground on Monday evening in the capital city of Seoul. They also graced the occasion with a performance of their latest single, Obsession. Fans of both Ryan Reynolds and K-pop EXO have been breaking the internet ever since, with an appreciation for their pictures together.

Fans’ reaction to 6 Underground star, Ryan Reynolds and K-pop EXO’s social media posts:

6 Underground is reportedly a superhero movie but with a unique story. The plot revolves around six individuals who are chosen from all over the world and are the best at what they do. The unique trait which connects all six of them is that they wish to erase their past and change their future. Brought together by a leader (played by Ryan Reynolds), their only mission is to ensure that although they will not be remembered, their work will be.

