How To Get Disney Plus On Samsung TV? Learn The Simple Steps Here

Disney Plus gained fame smoothly and got a lot of love from the fans after its launch in November 2019. Users get to watch their favourite cartoons, series, movies and much more in the application. It has an extensive list of genre and movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar, The Lion King and more. Disney Plus is available on Fire TV, Fire HD, Chromebook, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any Windows 10 device. However, many users of Samsung TV are unable to the services of the application, if you are wondering how to get Disney Plus on Samsung TV, here is all you need to know.

How to Get Disney Plus on Samsung TV?

As we all know that Disney Plus is not available on all Samsung smart TV devices. However, a user with a model that was made after 2016 can stream Disney Plus on Samsung TV by following the below-given steps:

Make sure that your Samsung smart TV is connected to the internet. For the best results, connect your TV to your router which has a fast internet connection.

Take your Samsung Smart TV remote and tap on the “Smart Hub” button on it.

Then, select “Apps” from the Smart TV Home Screen.

Type in “Disney Plus” in the search bar and select the app.

Finally, select Install. You will then be able to see the Disney+ apps in your list of Samsung Smart TV apps. Select it using your remote control whenever you wish to see a Disney+ movie or catch up on one of their TV shows.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Samsung TV using Google Chromecast

If you cannot access the Disney+ app on your TV, you can use your smartphone or tablet to cast it to your TV using Google Chromecast and follow the steps given below.

Plug your Chromecast into your TV.

Log into your Disney+ app from your smartphone or tablet.

Tap on the Chromecast icon in the top-right corner.

Select your TV from the available devices.

Select the video you want to cast.

Finally, push Play to cast the video.

