Harrison Ford Plans To "kill It" and Get Things "just Right" for 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford is an immensely popular actor in Hollywood who is known for his action films. The actor has been a part of some of the best film franchises. From Star Wars to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford has always managed to impress the audience with his impeccable acting and now the actor is preparing for his next Indiana Jones film.

Harrison Ford plans to 'get it right' in Indiana Jones 5

According to a news portal, the 77-year-old actor will reprise his role as Indiana Jones once again for the film's fifth instalment. While speaking to the media, the actor said that he is determined to get Indiana Jones 5 right. Ford mentioned that the film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Adding further, Ford said that the team is undergoing some scheduling issues and there are a few things that need to be sorted out in terms of the script. He further added that the entire team is quite determined to get everything just right even before the film is made. As per reports, the actor mentioned in a jovial fashion that he isn’t interested as much to play the role of Indiana Jones as he has been playing it for decades.

Speaking about the success of films, Harrison was asked about his thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their success. Ford simply replied by saying he does not want to give the audience what they want to see, but rather introduce them to something they did not anticipate. He later called the Marvel films a spectacular example of success and added that they absolutely 'killed it’. Speaking further on about his own film, Harrison said that he and his team are not going to make another Indiana Jones unless they are in a position to kill it in the same way as Marvel.

Currently, the actor will be seen starring in his next film titled The Call of the Wild. This film is based on the famous novel written by Jack London with the same name. Speaking about the film, Harrison said that it is gratifying that he got to do this film and tell a story where he loved playing the character.

