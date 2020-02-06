Check Out Harrison Ford's Best Movies Ranked According To IMDB Ratings

Harrison Ford, who played the iconic character of Han Solo in the Star Wars trilogy, has done many substantial roles in Hollywood. The actor was recently in the news for his rumoured appearance in the movie Indiana Jones 5, which is slated for a July 2021 release. Take a look at some of his best portrayals in classic movies that shouldn't be missed.

Harrison Ford's best roles

Apocalypse Now (IMDb rating - 8.5)

The Godfather fame director Francis Ford took an ambitious decision when he made the movie Apocalypse Now featuring Harrison Ford. The movie was nothing less than an immersive and unforgettable film that revolved around the Vietnam War. This was the best-rated performance of Harrison Ford according to the IMDb ratings.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark (IMDb rating - 8.5)

Harrison Ford played Indiana Jones for the first time in the 1981 release Raiders of the Lost Ark. He reprised his role further in a prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in 1984. Then a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was released in 1989 with a fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in 2018. Ford made Indiana Jones one of the most memorable characters in the history of cinema with his trademark whip and his iconic hat.

Blade Runner (IMDb rating - 8.2)

Harrison Ford's Blade Runner is a sci-fi film which was directed by Ridley Scott. The movie plot involves a futuristic world and is one of the movies that makes Ford's resume look all bright and shiny with such iconic characters. The film became an instant box-office hit and is considered as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

The Conversation (IMDb rating - 7.9)

The Conversation was released at a time when Harrison Ford's Star Wars trilogy had not even released. This movie was a brilliant depiction of a paranoid thriller movie. One can see this movie to check out Ford's innate acting charm and the fact that he was indeed born to act.

