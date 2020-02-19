Harrison Ford Bids Farewell To Meat And Diary For A 'boring' Diet

Harrison Ford, who is best known for his iconic portrayal of Han Solo in Star Wars and the titular character in the Indiana Jones film series, has bid goodbye to meat and dairy. The Blade Runner actor Harrison Ford was speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show where he revealed that he practically eats only vegetables and fish.

Harrison Ford's diet details

The 77-year-old actor evidently has a fit physique for which the actor is often asked questions. Harrison made an appearance at the Ellen show promoting his film The Call of the Wild where he revealed that cutting out meat and dairy from his diet was also because of environmental concerns. While speaking about his diet, Harrison ford revealed that he brought down his diet to just vegetables and fish, excluding red meat from the food he consumes in its entirety. Though Harrison was vocal about the importance of his meat and dairyless diet, he did refer to it as 'boring'.

Ellen asked Harrison whether he works out extensively in order to maintain his physique. To this, Harrison Ford replied saying that he does not work out like crazy, but instead indulges in minimal bicycle riding and playing tennis. He credited his fit physique to bicycle riding and revealed that he never uses electronic bicycles and is adamant upon using a manual one.

Image courtesy - Shutterstock

