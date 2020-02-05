Harrison Ford "can't Wait" To Reprise His Titular Role In 'Indiana Jones 5', Read

Indiana Jones is among the most popular franchise with four movies till now. The fifth Indiana Jones film has been in talks for a long time, with actors being changed and other developments happening. But now recent news reveal that the film is happening and that too with Harrison Ford in the titular role. Read to know more about this latest development-

Harrison Ford to return as Indian Jonas in the fifth film

The rights of the Indiana Jones franchise are with Lucasfilm. Recently during an interview, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm since 2012, revealed about the fifth instalment in the franchise. It was on the BAFTA red carpet when she was questioned about the film.

Kathleen Kennedy said that they are working away, getting the script where they want it to be and then they will be ready to roll. She also answered if Harrison Ford would reprise his role in the film's reboot. Kennedy said that Harrison Ford will be involved and it is not a reboot, it is a continuation. She stated the Ford cannot wait to work in the film.

Harrison Ford played Indiana Jones for the first time in the 1981 released Raiders of the Lost Ark. He reprised his role further in a prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Then a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was released in 1989 with a fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2018.

Earlier there were rumours that Chris Pratt was rumoured to be taking over the iconic character of Harrison Ford. However, in an interview with a daily Ford said that nobody will be Indiana Jones. He is Indiana Jones and when he is gone, the character will also go with him. And now with Kennedy’s statement, it is confirmed that Ford will be playing Jones in Indiana Jones 5, which might be the last film in the franchise.

Indian Jones 5 is said to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, who has also helmed the previous four-parts of the franchise. It will reunite Ford and Spielberg for the fifth time in the same franchise. After being pushed for a long time, Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to release in 2021.

