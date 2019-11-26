The Call Of The Wild: Harrison Ford And Buck Are All Set For A Wild Adventure

The Call of the Wild is a film that stars Harrison Ford in the lead and explores the journey of a dog named Buck who is uprooted from his comfortable life and then finds himself in the wild. The film is based on Jack London’s novel of the same name. Read on to know about the other details of the film.

The Call of the Wild: All you need to know

The Call of the Wild is set to release on February 21 next year. The film stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell. This live-action CGI-animated adventure film is based on Jack London’s novel of the same name. The Call of the Wild has been directed by Chris Sanders and is written by Michael Green.

Plot

The Call of the Wild as mentioned earlier is based on Jack London’s novel of the same name. The plot of the film is seemingly similar to that of the book. The trailer of the film currently has more than 1.2 million views on YouTube. The film and the book revolve around the journey of a dog named Buck. Buck who is a sled dog has been uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

The Call of the Wild then documents Buck’s journey as he deals with shedding his domestic instincts and starts facing challenges in the wild. The trailer of the film shows how Buck is kidnapped from his home and then he sets out on a journey with Harrison Ford’s character. Harrison Ford and Buck’s friendship is also visible through the trailer.

Cast

Harrison Ford: John Thornton

Dan Stevens: Hal

Omar Sy: Perrault

Karen Gillan: Mercedes

Bradley Whitford: Judge Miller

Colin Woodell: Charles

Cara Gee: Francoise

Scott MacDonald: Dawson

Check out the trailer of The Call of the Wild here.

