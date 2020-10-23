Harry Potter Actor Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave recently shared that she delivered her third child. She also wrote a long note mentioning that the birth was 'terrifying' than the time when she delivered her two other children. Fans and many celebrities congratulated her on her newborn baby boy.

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave gives birth to baby boy

Actor Jessie Cave took to her Instagram on October 22, 2020, to announce that she welcomed her third baby, which is a boy, with husband Alfie Brown. She shared a photo of her clicked a few moments after her labour holding the baby boy. She also wrote a long message talking about her labour.

Jessie Cave's Instagram post begins with her revealing the name of the newborn baby. Jessie and Alfie decided to name the baby Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin. She also added that their baby boy arrived "in the early hours yesterday morning" immediately after her water broke.

She mentioned that the delivery was slightly extreme just like his kicks throughout her pregnancy. She said, "This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neonatal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now."

She later thanked all the doctors, nurses, and midwives. She thanked her husband for being supportive and also for clicking the picture before the baby was taken away from her for neonatal care. In the end, she wrote that she respects all the mothers who have been through neonatal before and with her.

Reactions to Jessie Cave's Instagram post

As soon as Jessie shared the piece of news, many celebrities commented on her post and congratulated her and Alfie. Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor commented that she has also gone through the neonatal phase a couple of times for her babies. Celebrities like David Ames, Pandora Sykes, Helen Flanagan, Lloyd Griffith, and many more welcomed the baby boy and congratulated Jessie. Take a look at the love they showered on the family.

Jessie Cave on the work front

Jessie Cave's role in Harry Potter was known as Lavender Brown. She was seen in 3 Harry Potter films and later worked in several television shows. She was seen as the lead in several shows like Glue and Trollied. She is also known for movies like Pride, Tale of Tales, and Modern Life Is Rubbish.

