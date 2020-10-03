Harry Potter Will Be Seen Playing Quidditch In London This October; Here's How

After Butterbeer and a Gryffindor-themed cottage, it seems that the UK has brought its Potterheads another dose of Harry Potter's magical world. London's Leicester Square now has its very own Harry Potter statue. And it is just not any statue, but one where The Chosen One is playing his first Quidditch game. Here's what this is about.

Harry Potter flies over London playing Quidditch

Londoners now have their own Harry Potter statue at Leicester Square. The statue is that of a young Harry flying over a Quidditch pitch on his Nimbus 2000 during his first match as a seeker. The bronze statue is in fact just a few steps away from the place where Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone had its premiere way back in November 2001. The exhibit will be unveiled earlier in October.

The media statement for the Harry Potter statue states that the statue is yet to be installed but will happen soon. It will be unveiled precisely before the release of the latest illustrated edition of Quidditch Through the Ages on October 6. The book will be published by Bloomsbury in the UK and Scholastic in the US. It has been authored by fictional Quidditch writer Kennilworthy Whisp and has all the information one needs to know about it.

The Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, Mark Williams has said in a statement that he is thrilled to welcome such an icon of the British cinema to the Leicester Square trail. It is known to all that The Boy Who Lived's journey has in fact gone on to become a cult favourite with millions of fans all over the globe. Having him be a part of the Leicester Square statue trail has been an honour.

Also Read: Potterheads Can Now Spend A Night In Harry Potter's Gryffindor Common Room, Here's How

What is the Leicester Square statue trail?

The Harry Potter statue is a part of the Leicester Square Statue trail. Others in the list include Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington, Batman and Wonder Woman. These were unveiled last February and will remain among the flower beds, benches and buildings till 2023 according to reports of The Leaky Cauldron.com.

The Scenes in the Square is an artist's interpretation of films in Leicester, which is also the entertainment hub of the city. Andrzej Szymczyk is the sculptor behind the life-size statues. The idea is 'a film statue trail for all ages'. These statues are representative of some of the most iconic movies in the industry.

Also Read: Harry Potter's Butterbeer Launched By Warner Bros Studios, Beverage Available To UK Fans

Also Read: Did You Know Daniel Radcliffe Had An Obsessive Fan Right Among Harry Potter's Cast? Read

Also Read: 5 Harry Potter Characters That You Did Not Notice Missing From The Films, See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.