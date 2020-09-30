Potterheads Can Now Spend A Night In Harry Potter's Gryffindor Common Room, Here's How

Harry Potter fans have great news coming their way. Now the Potterheads can actually live in the Gryffindor common room courtesy of a cottage in the UK's Liverton county. Guests can spend a night here and soak up every bit of magic this place has to offer. Here's what this is about.

Harry Potter fans can now get a feel of the famous Gryffindor common room if they happen to travel to North Yorkshire's Liverton in the UK, as posted by North Shire on their Instagram. A cottage called 'Dorm Room' has come up with Harry Potter-inspired decor to make it look exactly the same as the Hogwarts space. The upholstery and other details are done up in red and gold to keep with Gryffindor's theme colour from the movies.

Wooden beds have also been set up along with four posters and sweeping curtains which will add a touch of privacy. The highlight of the Dorm Room is the living area which looks exactly like that of the Gryffindor common room. There are a huge stone fireplace and a plush red sofa to complete the decor.

The bathroom in the cottage has also been done up in the Hogwarts style. There is a stained glass window with the blonde mermaid on it from the prefect's bathroom in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. In the movie, she was seen constantly combing her hair while perched on a rock while Harry was taking a bubble bath and trying to figure out the first clue. Other Harry Potter-inspired decor includes gold shell-shaped washbasins.

And that is not all. A few metres from this cottage is another hut which resembles Hagrid's home from the movie. It is aptly named "Grounds Keeper’s Cottage".

Dorm Room can house six people at once in single beds. The cottage also has a kitchen for those who wish to cook and enjoy a meal together. The price of the cottage starts from £50pp for a night based on six-people sharing.

It can be booked from North Shire's official website where the description reads, "This truly magical cottage has been designed to replicate the castle turret dorm room at a magical school that one particular boy wizard went to! Complete with 6 cozy single sized four-poster beds, a grand but cozy fire place, stained glass and flickering candles it truly is reminiscent of a magical dormitory from the wizarding world".

