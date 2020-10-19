B Praak's Son's Adorable Pic In 'Harry Potter' Avatar Receives Love From Suniel Shetty

Singer and music composer Pratik Bachan aka B Praak took to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, 2020, to share an adorable picture of his son, Adabb Bachan. The singer went on to have a sweet photoshoot for Adabb where he turned his son into a little Harry Potter. And seems like it is not just netizens who have been going gaga over this post, actor Suniel Shetty has also gone on to shower love on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, B Praak held an adorable photoshoot for his son Adabb where he turned him into a cute little Harry Potter. In the picture, Adabb can be seen adorably lying down in a wooden basket along with a furry pillow. He can be seen sporting a brown knitted pant along with a muffler. He also can be seen wearing a brown pointed hat and pair of round spectacles. Along with this little munchkin, one can also notice the rustic background that is decorated with candles, owls, books and much more.

Along with the picture, B Praak also penned a sweet note about the same. He wrote, “Meet Our Lil Harry Potter @adabbbachan. I Love YouðŸ¤©♥ï¸” He also went on to thank the photographer for the lovely shoot. He wrote, “Thankuu For Amazing Shoot @shipraamitphoto”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty went on to shower his love on the post. The actor went on a comment a heart emoji on the post. Along with him, several other celebs went on to leave heart-warming comments on the post. Seeing this pic, fans also could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the singer went on to share a picture of his son. Earlier to this post, B Praak went on to share another adorable picture of his son resting in a cradle. In the picture, Adabb can be seen wearing a furry blue romper. In the pic, he can also be seen showing off his dimples which is truly unmissable. Take a look.

