'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Movie In The Works At Warner Bros: Reports

The Harry Potter film series based on seven novels by J.K. Rowling of the same name reached its end with Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2. The distributor Warner Bros. made the film series of eight parts from seven novels. The story of Harry, Hermione, and Ron ends in the last part when they send their children off to Hogwarts. Yet, J.K. Rowling with John Tiffany and Jack Thorne had also written a play which reportedly was planned to come out as HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Movie.

Jason Kilar on the next Harry Potter film

While giving away the keynote speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar teased about the next Wizarding World movie after the Fantastic Beast series. Since the series came to an end, the Wizarding World has been seen in the Fantastic Beasts film series. While Fantastic Beasts 3's release is set in 2022, the series has two more movies.

Kilar, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said that Harry Potter is Warner Bros.' one of the most beloved franchises, and Warner Bros. is incredibly thankful to be able to partner with author J.K. Rowling. The CEO added that there is a lot of fun and potential there. Reportedly, this could be about an upcoming live-action TV series on HBO Max. However, according to several reports, a new tentpole could also be developing based on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child stage play.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is a British play based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play premiered in Palace Theatre, London, on June 7, 2016. The play won several awards including the Tony Award for the Best Play, Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Fantasy, and Tony Award for the Best Direction of a Play. Reportedly, the play is being recreated as the next film in the Harry Potter series with the name Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie.

