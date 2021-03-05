Tom Felton Shares Throwback Thursday Picture From Sets Of 'Harry Potter' With Emma Watson

Tom Felton took a trip back memory lane and shared a picture of himself, Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch from years ago. The picture is from when all the three were just kids and were seen doing some work when the camera caught the three. Read along to take a look at the picture and what he wrote with it.

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy shares #tbt from sets of Harry Potter

Tom Felton made fans go nostalgic, as for a Throwback Thursday post he shared a picture from the sets of Harry Potter with the co-stars Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch. Along with the behind the scenes picture, the actor added Lion, Snake and Lion emojis as his caption, followed by the hashtag #tbt. The caption is symbolic of the Hogwarts’ houses the three characters were a part of, Emma was a Gryffindor and so was Enoch similar to the titular character Harry Potter, while Tom was a Slytherin. Felton played the role of Draco Malfoy in the much-loved series, whereas Emma played Hermione Granger and Alfred Enoch played Dean Thomas.

Back in December 2020, Tom watched the first movie of the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the very first time in 20 years and also did an Instagram live session while watching it. The actor was quite emotional as he saw the very movie that kicked off his career. He was tearing up and said in his live session, “It's mental, I'm just tearing up rather than giving you commentary, but it will get better.”

Celebrating 19 years of the release of Sorcerer’s Stone in 2020, Felton and Alfred did a virtual reunion with some other cast members. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams and many other members were all part of the event. During the reunion, Radcliffe said, “It seems impossible that all that time has passed and it all obviously feels very fresh still 'cause they were my formative years. It has been amazing to watch the whole thing continue to grow after the films finished”.

